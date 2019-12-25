How young innovators can accelerate ICT contributions to GDP

By Juliet Umeh

Technological advancement is known to impact fast rate of economic development to countries of the world. In Nigeria, technology has also not done badly as it has over the years contributed to the growth of the economy.

CBN’s downward review of charges will enhance financial inclusion — expert

At least, recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has it that Information and Communications Technology, ICT, contributed 13.8 percent to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP of the country.

Nigerian facing deportation commits suicide in U.S.

However, ICT experts are of the opinion that deliberate support to more youth innovators would yield excellent results.

Following with that vision, the Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC, recently shortlisted about 25 technological innovators at a three-day Innovation Competition and Exhibition focused on “Promoting Innovation and Creativity in the telecoms sector.

From the competition, three…