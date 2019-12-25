‘I sit here with a clear conscience, honouring my oath of office’

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged United States of America to ensure that its sources of information on Nigeria cut across all sectors.

The President stated this when he received Letters of Credence of the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Beth Leonard, at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari further alerted that some people might provide misleading and manipulative narratives for self-serving purposes, ignoring the larger picture of a united country.

He said the recent listing of Nigeria for human rights concerns created an impression that some people were being unfairly treated or marginalised in the country.

“I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalised.

“I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office,’’ he said.

Buhari said he took some time to explain the situation in the country when he met with President Donald Trump in Washington DC as…