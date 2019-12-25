Jumia platform now creates advertising space

By Prince Osuagwu

e-Commerce platform, Jumia, has created an advertising space on its site, allowing brands and corporate organisations to showcase their goods and services as advertisements.

The company’s Head of Growth and Partnerships, Olusegun Martins said the development was necessary because of the authenticity, reach and acceptability of the platform. He said: “Our platform is one of the most visited in Nigeria and Africa. We are in 12 countries of Africa, and in each country, we serve consumers absolutely everywhere. We are much more than e-commerce, we have hotels, flights, restaurants, classifieds portals, and many more platforms, which give us even more data and more ability to target the right audience for brands looking to reach a wider and more targeted audience.”

In 2018, page views on the Jumia website reached over 700 million, but now averaging over 90 million views per month.

As a result, Martins prided his…