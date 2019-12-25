Nigerians understand and sympathise with me ― Buhari

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, stated that the turnout of people in the 36 states of the federation whenever he visits shows that majority of the Nigerians understand and sympathise with him.

President Buhari stated this during while he received the residents Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, during the traditional Christmas Day homage, at the State House, Abuja said, he hopes history will be kind to him.

‘‘When I travelled to all the 36 states before the elections, what I personally observed and the number of Nigerians that turned up in every state to see and listen to me, are more than what anybody can pay or force.

‘‘What I saw made me believe that the majority of Nigerians understand and sympathise with me,’’ he said.

He also reassured Nigerians that he was conscious of his duty as president.

‘‘I swore to hold this office in accordance with the…