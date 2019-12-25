Nigeria’s 4th industrial revolution policies’re in the right direction

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Microsoft’s Chief Operating / Chief Marketing Officer for Emerging Markets of Middle East and Africa, Chrystele Dumont, fits perfectly to the old sage “the dynamite never comes in a big package”

At first sight, one would almost look beyond her, in search of who occupies the exalted office, but when you engage her on 4th industrial revolution, data development and the skill sets that can give Africans a chance in the new revolution, it becomes easily understand able why Microsoft would combine two top positions for a woman so simply built in size and frame.

Beyond her beauty, Dumont has got the future sorted out in her head. And , how West Africa, particularly, Nigeria , could fit into that future, is in her fingertips. You’ll find out all of that in the excerpts of this exclusive interview with…