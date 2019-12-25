OPPO to invest $7billion in R&D for smart technologies

By Juliet Umeh

Technology Company, OPPO, has said it will invest seven billion dollars in research and development to develop core technologies for the next three years.

The company revealed the plan at its Innovation day 2019, in Shenzhen recently, themed ‘Create beyond Boundaries’.

Founder and CEO of the company, Mr. Tony Chen gave insights and initiatives of the company for the era of intelligent connectivity.

He said: “Over the next three years, an R&D budget of about USD $7 billion will be set aside to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented reality, AR, big data and other frontier technologies.

In his keynote speech, on the future of intelligent connectivity, Chen said: “In order to seize 5G opportunities, Oppo plans to implement three key strategies. For a start, the company will remain committed to core technology R&D…