Osun Assembly reverses purported impeachment of council chairman

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun state House of Assembly has reversed the impeachment of the Chairman of Osogbo Local Development Council, Hon Akeem Olaoye.

The Local Council Development Area House of Parliament had earlier in the day impeached Oladoye citing gross misconduct.

According to the statement, signed by Hon. Akeem Olaiya and three others, the council chairman among many other offences failed to attend the council sitting regularly, appropriating council property without the parliament’s notice, not rendering the financial records on quarterly basis as stated by the guidelines establishing the council.

He was also specifically alleged to have appointed officers with the consent and approval of the house.

But speaking on the matter at Tuesday’s plenary session the speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye disclosed that the power to impeach anyone is solely vested in the state assembly, saying status quo should be maintained on the matter.

He noted…