Rep laments abduction of constituents in Borno

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following the alleged abduction of some aid workers in Borno State with one of them being a native of Plateau State, the Member representing Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency in the National Assembly, Mr. Solomon Maren has expressed shock over the incident and called for proactive steps by relevant authority to curb the trend.

Maren from whose constituency, the aid worker, identify as Jennifer Ukambong Samuel recalled that sometime in October this year, two youths from his constituency, Lawrence Dacighir and Godfrey Shikagham, both carpenters from Mangu Local Government Area, working with an international NGO were publicly executed in a widely circulated video.

According to a statement, he said, “I am pained that for the third time in three months, my innocent constituents have been abducted by Boko…