Solskjaer wants Man Utd to ‘dominate’ sides just like Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts Manchester United are a “little bit further behind” in their development than he had hoped.

This will be an uncomfortable Christmas of introspection at Old Trafford after David De Gea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka errors gifted rock-bottom, Watford, a surprise 2-0 victory on Sunday.

United lacked intensity, verve and quality at Vicarage Road, where Solskjaer likened their first-half efforts to that seen at his testimonial after admitting his side did not deserve to win against the embattled Hornets.

It was the most chastening loss of the season and a performance that could hardly contrast more with the fine wins against Tottenham and Manchester City earlier this month.

United are also the only side to avoid defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League, yet such displays have been undermined by losses to Watford, Bournemouth, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

“We’re halfway through this season and we knew this season was going to be a…