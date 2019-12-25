Two US lawmakers react to Sowore’s release

By Rasheed Sobowale

Two United States (US) senators have reacted to the release of the RevolutionNow movement convener, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The two senators, Senator Bob Menendez and Senator Cory Booker represent New Jersey. Menendez is the senior senator from the district while Booker is the junior senator.

Reacting to the release, Menendez said; “I’m gratified to hear of Mr Sowore’s release, and I expect the government of Nigeria to ensure his continued safety and security now that he is out of custody.”

Booker also sharing the same feeling said; “Glad to hear that Omoyele Sowore has been released from prison, though it’s unfortunate he can’t join his family in NJ [New Jersey] for the holidays. Now, the Nigerian government must assure his continued safety & security as he awaits his trial & cease their concerning attacks on the press.”

Recall Vanguard reported…