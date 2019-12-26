Arteta reveals Xhaka was on his Man City transfer list



Mikel Arteta has declared his admiration for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, revealing he was interested in bringing him to Manchester City when he started as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Xhaka’s future at the Gunners has looked bleak since he reacted angrily to fan abuse earlier in the season, with former manager Unai Emery even conceding he would likely be moved on in January.

But with less than a week until the transfer window re-opens, Arteta has given the Swiss international hope that he may have a future with the club.

The new Arsenal manager admitting he’s been a long-time admirer of Xhaka and is hopeful fans are warming to him again.

“As a player, when I was going from Arsenal to City to start coaching and we were looking in that position, he was one of the players on my list. This is how much I liked him,” Arteta said.

“I was happy when Arsenal signed him because I thought he was going to be a terrific player. He has done some really good things and now he…