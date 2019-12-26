Arteta wants Arsenal to match his high standards

The new Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta wants the team to match his high standards after his first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday.

After a bright start from the visitors, the ills of Arsenal’s season that have seen Arteta handed his first senior managerial role were obvious when Dan Gosling put Bournemouth in front on the half-hour mark.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again rode to his side’s rescue to level, but the Gunners could not make the most of their dominance of the ball after the break against a Bournemouth side that had lost six of their last seven games.

A point leaves Arsenal still down in 11th and with one win in their last 14 games in all competitions under three different managers.

“There are no negotiables at this club, there are standards that have to be done at this club and they held them today,” said Arteta.

“In terms of attitude, desire and commitment it was better than I expected.

“I am still learning…