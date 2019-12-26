Buhari receives FCT minister, CAN, residents on Christmas homage

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Buhari, on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the country’s resources would be judiciously used for the benefits of all.

President Buhari gave the assurance when he received the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mohammed Bello, the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and residents of the FCT who paid him Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It is the traditional homage that residents and Christian community of the FCT pay to the President every Christmas day.

President Buhari had earlier hosted Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who brought gift to him at his residence.

The President said that his administration was desirous to make life better for Nigerians, adding that with the right infrastructure in place Nigerians won’t bother who the President is or who is in government, as they will mind their businesses.

He said he would keep constitutional provisions in pursuing the policies of…