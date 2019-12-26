Gbenga Power greets Christians at Christmas, sues for religions tolerance

Nigerians have been enjoined to embrace the virtues of peaceful co-existence and refrain from fanning the embers of disunity in order to accelerate the desired growth and development of the nation.

A frontline philanthropist and Founder of Gbenga Power Foundation, Hon. Gbenga Oyekunle, in his goodwill message to Christian brethrens on the occasion of 2019 Christmas festival indentified religions tolerance as the major recipe for global peace.

Gbenga Power noted that it was only through peaceful co-existence that the country could attain its aspirations adding that the essence of Christmas was sacrifice and love, urging Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the season to be their brother’s keepers.

According to him, “It is living in peace and harmonious co-existence and respecting each other’s right despite religious differences that we can live freely and peacefully as well as being our brothers’ keepers that we are truly celebrating…