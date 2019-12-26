‘I did not join Barcelona to win titles’ — Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann insists he did not leave Atletico for success at Barcelona, revealing it was for stylistic reasons as his former club is capable of winning silverware also.

The 28-year-old headed to the Blaugrana after they forked out his €120m (£107m/$134m) release clause during the summer transfer window.

When asked if he moved to Barcelona to win trophies, Griezmann was adamant he departed the Spanish capital to play a different style of football, not for success.

“I did not leave Atlético to win the Champions League or win more titles,” Griezmann told UEFA.com

“I came here to Barça to learn a new style of play, a new philosophy and to grow on a personal level.

“Atlético can also win the La Liga and the Champions…