I hope history will be kind to me and Nigerians ― Buhari

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday declared 2019 as a very successful year for the nation, thanking Nigerians for believing in him and supporting his administration to take Nigeria to the Next Level.

President Buhari while receiving the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, during the traditional Christmas Day homage, at the State House, Abuja said, he hopes history will be kind to him.

He also reassured Nigerians that he was conscious of his duty as president.

‘‘I swore to hold this office in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God willing, I will follow the system diligently to the end of my term and I hope history will be kind to me and Nigerians.’’

‘‘We thank God. It has been a very successful year, relative to the composition of this country, both politically and ethnically,’’ he said.

The president told the delegation,…