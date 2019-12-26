Nothing wrong to teach in 2 or more universities ― ASUU President

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said that it is not a crime for lecturers to teach in two different universities.

Ogunyemi, who said this when he appeared on News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Sunday, said that the diversity usually offer the opportunity of comparing standards.

He said that teaching in two universities would only add to the system as it would afford the opportunity for lecturers to borrow and learn ideas from each others.

“The university systems allows for what we call Sabbatical. It is part of university tradition and practices all over the world.

“The purpose that it serves is that you create window for peer review. In other words, what you are doing in university A, you go to university B and see whether that is what obtains exactly, or you need to borrow something, or you share some ideas.

“ Sabbatical is a mechanism for assuring…