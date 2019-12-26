Ooni of Ife says women have potential to be president of Nigeria

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said that women can rise to be president of Nigeria because they have the strengths and potential of good leadership.

The Ooni spoke at the opening session of the second edition of “Queen Moremi, the Musical, Reloaded” late on Tuesday at the Lagos Continental Hotels in Lagos.

According to him, we should try to uplift the position of women because they have a lot to offer society.

He noted that there were lots of God-given talents in women, which were demonstrated through the heroic deeds of Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA) many years ago.

“We’ll keep telling the story of Queen Moremi Ajasoro to bring out the strengths, talents and powers of women and what they can offer to our society to make a difference.

” Our prayer is that someday, we will have a female president, probably, they may even do better.

“We had only struggled to have a female speaker but she could not scale through to the end so we need to support them to…