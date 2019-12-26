Redeemed Pastor, Son, Daughter die on holiday

A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor at the Open Heavens group based in Charlton, south-east London, Gabriel Diya, and and his two children, died at a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol, in the south of Spain on Christmas eve.

But the hotel where the incident took place described it as “tragic accident”.

It was gathered that the youngest child, a nine-year-old girl, was believed to have been struggling in the water when her 16-year-old brother and father, 52, tried to rescue her.

Pastor Gabriel Diya, his daughter, Comfort Diya, and his son, Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, all fell unconscious in the pool.

Medical efforts could not revive them, as the children’s mother looked on at Club La Costa World on Christmas Eve.

Local reports said Spanish police were investigating the pump and suction system for a possible failure, as well as testing the water.

But hotel operator CLC World Resorts and…