Register prostitution as business — TDAGRI

By Chinedu Adonu

NON- governmental organisation, NGO, Team of Detecting Agency for Government Reform Initiative, TDAGRI, has advocated registration of prostitution as a business in Nigeria.

Leader of the group, Nebeck Eziora, made this proposal in a statement entitled Nigeria in the Era of New Political Invention, stressing that prostitution should be recognised and registered as a business for it to serve as extra revenue earner for the country.

While regretting what he called general interlocutory indecency exposure caused by prostitution, he also suggested for a law to regulate guide prostitution activities in the country.

Eziora also prescribed a number of other ways to regulate, including whoever wishes to be a prostitute shall obtain a renewable form from Cooperate Affairs Commission, CAC, or any other agency, as may be determined by government, with three referees including traditional ruler of her community,…