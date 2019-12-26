Troops foil Boko Haram attack on army base in Sambisa forest

Joseph Erunke – Abuja

TROOPS of Operation Lafiya Dole battling insurgents in the North East on Wednesday foiled an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to bomb the Nigerian Army base in Sambisa Forest.

A suicide bomber detailed by the terror group to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body was also killed as the bomb detonated on him while trying to gain entry into the base.

The troops also destroyed all the criminals’ structures, farmland, harvested grains stored in underground bunkers and one lister grinding machine.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the development in a statement issued on by its Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu.

The statement read: “The relentless clearance and other offensive operations being conducted by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole against remnants of the Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists under the ambit of a special operation nicknamed Operation Rufe Kofa is…