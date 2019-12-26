You goofed by removing Ihejirika, Kanu carpets Jonathan

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday in a radio broadcast said the greatest mistake made by former President Goodluck Jonathan in his administration was the removal of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Azubike Ihejirika.

Nazi Kanu alleged that the North formed Boko Haram insurgents to fight former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Jonathan during their respective administrations.

While according to him Obasanjo summoned the courage to deal with the leadership of Boko Haram, before Jonathan took over, Jonathan had the opportunity of dealing with them but was deceived into removing Ihejirika.

According to Kanu, when the North saw that Ihejirika was mercilessly dealing with the Boko Haram insurgents, their creation, they put pressure on Jonathan to remove him and Jonathan succumbed to their pressure and today, the terrorist have taken the fight against Jonathan to his village in Otueke, Bayelsa State.

“This is just the…