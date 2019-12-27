2019: Year of political turmoil, bickering, intrigues

By Clifford Ndujihe, Olayinka Ajayi & Stephanie Oziwo

YEAR 2019 is a year that Nigerians will not forget in a hurry. Being an election year, it was characterised by high-wire intrigues, alignments and re-alignments, uncertainties, turmoil, appointments and disappointments on the political terrain. The political firmament was astir throughout the year.

READ ALSO:Onnoghen: When a judge is too guilty to be innocent (Opens in a new browser tab)

Aside politics, the year also witnessed a series of killings arising from the herdsmen/farmers’ crisis, Boko Haram insurgency, cult clashes, electoral violence, banditry and kidnapping among others.

Directly or indirectly arising from the actions of political actors and leaders, some of the issues that shaped 2019 include: the 2019 general polls, the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections and the controversies hallmarking them; the forced resignation of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Others include continued…