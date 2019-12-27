Anthony Joshua wary of threat posed by ‘new’ Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury’s recent career decisions have shown his ‘new’ steely determination to regain a world heavyweight title in 2020.

Joshua started his second spell as a unified titleholder after a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, with Fury hoping to join him as a world champion in a second fight against Deontay Wilder.

American Sugarhill Steward has replaced Ben Davison as the trainer for Wilder-Fury 2, which is expected to be staged in February after the Brit relocated his career to the US, enhancing his physical condition and profile ahead of victories over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

And Joshua told Sky Sports: “Fury has taken some relatively soft-touch fights to get his confidence back and is going into the new year as a new man with a new team and a new mindset.

“He must feel something within him that is new, and he wants to be the new heavyweight champion.

“He can beat Wilder providing he follows his game-plan for the…