Breaking: Liverpool cruise to victory at King Power Stadium (4-0)

Premier League leader, Liverpool FC cruise to victory at the King Power Stadium after defeating the host, Leicester by four goals without giving the opponent any chance to find the back of the net.
Jurgen Klopp side now stand thirteen points ahead of the second-place Leicester.
Goal Scorers for Liverpool:
Roberto Firminho 31′ 74′
James Milner 71′ (P)
Trent Alexander-Arnold 78′
Vanguard News Nigeria.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper