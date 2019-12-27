Breaking: Liverpool cruise to victory at King Power Stadium (4-0)

Premier League leader, Liverpool FC cruise to victory at the King Power Stadium after defeating the host, Leicester by four goals without giving the opponent any chance to find the back of the net.

Jurgen Klopp side now stand thirteen points ahead of the second-place Leicester.

Goal Scorers for Liverpool:

Roberto Firminho 31′ 74′

James Milner 71′ (P)

Trent Alexander-Arnold 78′

Vanguard News Nigeria.

