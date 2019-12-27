Controversy trails killing of Ngige kinsman in place of cow

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Controversy has trailed the mistaken killing of a middle-aged man in place of a cow at Alor, Anambra State, the home town of the Minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, with both the police and the Department of State Service, DSS, denying responsibility.

The victim, one Onyeocha Umuokwu in the hometown of Ngige was said to be mistakenly shot dead when a yet to be identified security personnel allegedly fired a cow that was running away from the house of a prominent son of the area.

It was gathered that the security operative, who was attached to the big man, missed his target and the bullet landed on the victim.

It was initially thought that the person who fired the gun was a policeman, but the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer,

PPRO, Mr Mohammed Haruna said: “The attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a misleading report being circulated that one Onyeocha Umuokwu was allegedly shot by a police…