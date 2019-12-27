Edo civil servants upbeat as govt rolls out Health Insurance Scheme Jan 1

Civil servants in Edo State, residents in urban, suburbs and rural communities have expressed excitement in anticipation of the roll-out of the state’s health insurance scheme scheduled for January 1, 2020.

The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme, pioneered by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is targeted at attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), a holistic framework to overhaul and improve healthcare services in public health institutions, as well as guarantee access to affordable and quality healthcare services across the state.

A cross-section of civil servants who spoke to journalists commended Governor Obaseki for the initiative, noting that it would not only improve their health status but general wellbeing of the ordinary Edo people.

Mr. Edison Edosa said, “I am very happy our governor is really concerned about the welfare of the people. His achievements in various sectors, including education,…