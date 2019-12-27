Enugu State signs year 2020 budget

Enugu Stae governor, Rt. Hon. Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has on Friday, signed into law the Enugu State 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The appropriation bill of a total of ₦169,557,658,300:00 (One hundred and Sixty-nine billion, Five hundred and fifty-seven million, Six hundred and Fifty-eight thousand, three hundred Naira) only made up of a Capital Expenditure budget of ₦100,767,658,300.00 i.e. 59% of the total budget and Recurrent Expenditure of ₦ 68,790,000.000 (Sixty-eight billion, Seven hundred and Ninety million naira) only, being 41% of total budget, was passed by the Enugu State House of Assembly on the 24th of December, 2019.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Commissioner for Information, opined that the budget which is a result of Constructive Stakeholder and Inter-governmental Engagement, is aimed at continued robust investment in infrastructural development, which includes…