History won’t be kind to failed leaders, oppressors, riggers, PDP replies Buhari, APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC, to apologise to Nigerians for what it called their misrule their misrule instead of begging for an “undeserved” place in history.

This is against the backdrop of a remark made by President recently that he hoped history would be kind to him.

The party in a statement said President Buhari’s plea to history “shows a personal apprehension in confirmation of the failure of his administration and party, the APC.”

Signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Olofbondiyan, the statement read: “His comment on history, when the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, paid him a Christmas visit, demonstrated that the APC has come to the end of its journey and would soon be committed to the dustbin of history.

“The PDP recalls that Mr President had earlier, in the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the…