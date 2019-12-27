Kogi: Of Christmas carol and the Bello, Onoja love tango

By: PHRANK SHAIBU

“Go and say to My servant David, ‘Thus says the LORD, “Are you the one who should build Me a house to dwell in? ‘‘ 2 Samuel 7:5

No doubt, the celebration of Christmas Carol at the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja on Saturday, December 21, 2019, came as a surprise to many. This is because some persons had tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to portray Kogi as a Muslim state. There are also those who had tried to wear the toga of a Muslim fundamentalist on the incumbent Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, especially as the last election was approaching. But, the false narratives crumbled with the carol.

The Kogi State Government, on that Saturday night, held its maiden Christmas carol service at the new Chapel of Peace and Unity built by the Bello administration in record time. Before then, the government house only had a mosque, thereby sustaining the false narrative that Kogi was a wholely Muslim state.

Interestingly, GYB, as Bello is popularly called,…