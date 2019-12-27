Kwara Govt takes over land used by Saraki family in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has taken over a piece of land being used by the Saraki Family in Ilorin.

A release by the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye said on Friday that a new secretariat would be built on the land.

Ajakaiye said the land was originally meant for Government Secretariat and parking space of the Civil Service Clinic, but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm, Asa Investments Limited, without any record of payment to the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that part of the land, situated beside the Civil Service Clinic, is also right in front of late Dr Olusola Saraki’s residence.

NAN also reports that the late Saraki built a house and named it ‘Ile Arugbo’ (elderly peoples’ home).

According to the statement, no certificate of occupancy was issued in favour of the firm.

The statement explained that the government has now made provisions for the secretariat in the 2020 budget, although its…