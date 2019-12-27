Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ignoring talk title race is over

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he isn’t paying any attention to talk that the Premier League title race is over after his side’s dominating 4-0 win over Leicester City on Thursday.

The first-place Reds crushed the second-place Foxes on Boxing Day, as Roberto Firmino scored a brace, James Milner netted from the penalty spot and Trent Alexander-Arnold also scored.

The win gave Liverpool a 13-point advantage over Leicester, though Manchester City can close the gap to 11 points with a win over Wolves on Thursday.

Though Liverpool are heavy favorites to win their first English title since 1989-90, Klopp insists he isn’t taking anything for granted with plenty of the season remaining.

‘I couldn’t be less interested in that [talk that the title race is over] to be honest,” Klopp said.

“It was a good game. We finished so strong and scored some great goals. We are not listening to any of that. We are focused on our next game only.

“We can still…