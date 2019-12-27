Man City’s title defence in tatters after humbling Wolves loss

Manchester City’s faint hopes of retaining the Premier League title were left in tatters as they blew a two-goal lead and had Ederson sent in a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Wolves on Friday.

Pep Guardiola’s side recovered from Ederson’s 12th minute dismissal to take control thanks to Raheem Sterling’s double either side of half-time.

But City’s fatigued stars were unable to go the distance as Adama Traore’s goal started a thrilling Wolves fightback.

Raul Jimenez equalised with eight minutes to go and Matt Doherty hit the winner to send Molineux wild in the 89th minute.

Third placed City trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 14 points and, Jurgen Klopp’s red-hot team have a game in hand, making…