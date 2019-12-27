Nigerian pastor, his two children drown in pool during vacation

A Nigerian-born pastor in Britain, Gabriel Diya, 52; his daughter Comfort Diya, nine; and his son, Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, were on Thursday, December 26, named as the tourists who drowned inside the swimming pool at the Club La Costa World complex in Spain on Christmas Eve.

Pastor Diya, who was a pastor at Open Heavens London in Charlton, which is a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in south-east London, and his daughter were both carrying British passport while his son was travelling on a US passport, it has emerged.

His wife, Olubunmi Diya, 49, and younger daughter, Favour Diya, 14, were also on the holiday but were not affected during the incident.

On Thursday, the two of them were said to have told investigators that none of their relatives could properly swim and only nine-year-old Comfort had ‘some idea’.

It is feared that the family could have fallen victim to a suction problem which made it impossible for the nine-year-old…