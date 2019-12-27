Nigeria’s Health Sector: Where Is It Going?

Good health is wealth—that is why it comes at a price. According to PolicyAdvice, close to <a href=”https://policyadvice.net/health-insurance/insights/health-care-industry/”>$670.1 billion</a> is spent on health insurance alone. Also, the citizens’ well-being determines the rate at which a country will advance both politically and economically. Without healthy citizens, who make up the labor force, the cycle of production and distribution in a country is disrupted. That explains why the economy of a country experiencing an epidemic outbreak suffers.

Developed countries with a robust economy are known for making public health care available to their citizens. That has helped them cater to their citizens’ well-being effectively. It has also made it easy for them to monitor and control the epidemic outbreaks in their country.

Taking a closer look at Nigeria’s health sector, it is easy to notice that it has experienced a lot of setbacks over time, such as the lack of…