Sanwo-Olu visits patients at Lagos Gen Hospital

Preaches love, compassion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday visited the Paediatric, emergency and orthopaedic wards of the Lagos Island General Hospital, Broad Street, to celebrate Christmas and boxing days with the in-patients battling various health conditions.

The Governor while at the hospital, discussed with the patients, cheering them up, encouraging them and also prayed for their recovery.

Sanwo-Olu also toured facilities of the oldest General Hospital in Nigeria to ascertain the level of work done on the renovation of the Accident and Emergency ward building.

The Governor explained that his visit, which has been a tradition even before he came into political office was to share memorable moments with those in the hospital at a time when every other person is in joyous mood at home.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Christmas offers us an opportunity to spare a thought for the infirm. We need to share moments like this…