To actualise better Nigeria, our youths must unite and be orderly – NYCN boss, Adodo

President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Solomon Adodo has said that Nigerian youths must unite and be orderly to ensure the actualisation of a better Nigeria.

He said NYCN as a youth body is making several efforts in ensuring the presently polarised Nigeria’s youth house is put in order.

Adodo who made the remarks while speaking with newsmen in his Abuja office on Thursday stressed that it is difficult for the country to develop if the disorderliness, discord amongst youths is not addressed.

Asked what his key programme will be as the new President of NYCN, he replied, “First of all, if I want to say we have programmes in place, I would have lied; because we have a chaotic house. Disorderliness has been what held sway hitherto. Fortunately, we have come on board to correct that.

“Now, if we begin to talk of programmes; would I start mentioning the programmes on reforming the thinking of the youths? Would I start mentioning the programmes on…