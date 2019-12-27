Umahi directs closure of hospital, transfer of medical staff

By Peter Okutu

Following the suspected outbreak of Lassa Fever in Igbeagu community in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi, Friday directed the immediate closure of the affected hospital where treatment of patients suffering from the deadly disease were being diagnosed and treated.

He further directed that all the Staff of the hospital including patients purported to be victims of disease be moved to the South East Virology Center in Abakaliki.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Francis Nweze stated that the Governor also “directed that all the family members and close relatives of the above be quarantined at the South East Virology Center, Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination.

