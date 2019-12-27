Why FG released Dasuki, Sowore ― Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said there was no pressure mounted on the Federal Government at home or abroad that compelled the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki,

The Minister who spoke to the BBC Hausa and the Hausa Service of the Voice of America said the Government released the duo on compassionate grounds.

“The only reasons for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki revolved around our commitment to the rule of law, obedience to court orders and compassionate grounds”

“It is important to understand the fact that as far as the law is concerned and in relation to the Nigerian justice system, one has multiple options after a court has ruled on a matter”.

These options, according to the Minister include the right to appeal the said ruling, the right to ask the same court that issued an order to vary or review the terms of the order as well as the right to request for Stay of Execution of the order pending…