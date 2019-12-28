Debt: Nigeria risks bankruptcy under Buhari ― Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo who served as a civilian president between 1999 and 2007 has said the nation risks impeding bankruptcy under the present administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

The second elected civilian president of Nigeria while speaking in Lagos at the first edition of the Nigerian Story organised by the ‘Why I Am Alive’ campaign noted that:

“As at 2015, total external debt was about $10.32billion. In four years, our external debt grew to N24,947 trillion or $81.274 billion. ”

The former president stated there is nothing wrong in taking loans to finance growth and development, but according to him such ought to come “with a high degree of discipline, responsibility and foresight”,

His notion was also that Nigerian government is “notoriously deficient in serious and adequate discipline and most often lack competence and consistency.”

During Obasanjo’s administration, the…