Ex-minister: Contracts in Nigeria are awarded before advertisement

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

A former Minister of Sports, Engr Bala Ka’Oje, said on Saturday that some government agencies and parastatals awarded contracts they were advertised.

Ka’Oje, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said in a chat with our correspondent that many Nigerians spent huge sums of money to get pre-qualification papers not knowing that the contracts had been awarded.

He said: “This government came under the mantra of change and fight against corruption as among the cardinal focus, should we be talking about corruption by now?

“To be honest with you, fighting corruption is not easy. The government has been trying the best it can within the past four years. But corruption is extremely difficult to tackle, it is very difficult to identify who and who and where and where corruption is taking place and how.

“For example, I was reading in the papers where some NGOs led by one Indian talking about citizen participation in…