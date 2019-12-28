Game Of Thrones actor, Andrew Dunbar, dies on Christmas eve

By Lawal Sherifat

Andrew Dunbar, a cast in the movie ‘Game of Thrones’ has been reported to have died in his Belfast home on the night of Christmas eve.

Dunbar played the role of an extra, a body double for Alfie Allen’s character, Theon Greyjoy in the earlier concluded series.

The actor is from Portrush, Northern Ireland and was in his thirties. Durban worked on other TV series such as Derry Girls, Line of Duty, and Krypton, he also worked as a DJ when he is not on set.

Tributes pour in for the actor from his colleagues

DailyMail reported that Andy McClay, a fellow actor, and a friend, pays tribute to Andrew, said he was always fun to be around and a ‘kind and decent man’.

She said: ‘Always professional…