INEC takes voter education to Calabar Carnival

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River on Saturday joined the Carnival Calabar street party as part of measures to sensitise the electorate to its activities.

Speaking to journalists in Calabar, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mrs Ngozi Oghuma said that INEC participated in the carnival to publicise its activities.

She said that doing so would enable voters have a proper understanding of the electoral process, just as they would be encouraged to participate in the electoral process adequately.

“The significance of this exercise is to showcase what we do in INEC, as directed by the headquarters.

“We use this medium to tell members of the public about our activities so that they understand what the electoral process is about,” she said.

Oghuma added that the commission would soon resume Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the state, hence the need for voter sensitisation.