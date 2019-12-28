LASG presents N250m seed fund to boost technological innovation

By
Headliners
-
0
1


LASG presents N250m seed fund to boost technological innovation
R-L: Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm; Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Member, Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC), Mrs. Toyin Otitoju and Special Adviser, Innovation and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, during the presentation of Seed Grant to the LASRIC Board at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja on Friday

The Lagos State Government on Friday presented a seed fund of N250 million to the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) to boost technological innovation in the state.

Presenting the cheque to members of the council at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that it was part of plans to make Lagos State a hub for innovation and technology.

LASRIC is a Lagos State institution in charge of research with the responsibility of boosting innovation and technology in the state.

The…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR