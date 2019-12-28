LASG presents N250m seed fund to boost technological innovation

The Lagos State Government on Friday presented a seed fund of N250 million to the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) to boost technological innovation in the state.

Presenting the cheque to members of the council at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that it was part of plans to make Lagos State a hub for innovation and technology.

LASRIC is a Lagos State institution in charge of research with the responsibility of boosting innovation and technology in the state.

The…