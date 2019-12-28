Real reason Wike is enraged at Dickson

…Dickson can’t compare with me in terms of development—Wike

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

NOT a few were stunned at the recent eruption of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State against his Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Seriake Dickson, who he lambasted among other things for visiting a monarch in Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers state, without the courtesy of notifying Government House, Port-Harcourt.

However, the fact that the visit under question took place in April, while his outburst came seven months after, the actual reason becomes confusing to those unaware of the undercurrents, but to those familiar with the intrigues, Wike’s outburst was not strange.

Both governors employed the age-long dispute between the two states over oil fields/wells (Soku, Rivers and Oluasiri, Bayelsa) as…