Roberto Moreno replaces sacked Jardim at Monaco

Leonardo Jardim has been fired by Monaco just over a year since he was previously sent packing and replaced by former Spain coach Roberto Moreno, the club announced on Saturday

To general surprise, the 45-year-old was reappointed in January, just three months after he was sacked and replaced by Thierry Henry, who oversaw a disastrous tenure.

Moreno, 42, guided his country to Euro 2020 on a temporary basis as Luiz Enrique took time away from the position to take care of his daughter, Xana, who died in August of cancer.

“We are very happy to announce the arrival of Roberto Moreno. We believe a lot in him and his ability to bring success to the team,” Monaco’s vice-president Oleg Petrov said on the club’s website.

Jardim found himself again facing mounting scrutiny in his second spell after a humbling home defeat by Lille in the French League Cup in mid-December.

In their next match,…