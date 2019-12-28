Toyin Abraham, hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi feature in first film ‘Dear Affy’

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s most talked-about couple of 2019 Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi feature together for the first time since tying the knot in August 2019 in “Dear Affy” the movie directed by celebrated media entrepreneur, Samuel Olatunji (Bigsam) who also co-produced Ghost and The Tout and Seven And A Half Dates.

Toyin Abraham who just put to bed played the role of Temi the blogger while Kolawole Jeyemi played the role of Sunday and the couple delivered extensively with their performances.

The movie also features other Nollywood Superstars such as Hafiz Oyetoro, Jide Kosoko, Williams Uchemba, Kehinde Bankole, Mawuli Gavor, Charles Inojie, Chiwetalu Agu, Chinedu Ikedieze, Faithia Williams, Bimbo Ademoye, Bimbo Akintola and others

The director Samuel Olatunji says; “Dear Affy is an ambitious project, we want to tell a different kind of Nollywood story, we want to be very professional and excellent in our doing, we want to provide…