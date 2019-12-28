Trump:The Nigeria scenario – Vanguard News

By Emmanuel Aziken

That the impeachment weapon was not envisioned by America’s founding fathers to be toyed with is explained by the fact that only two presidents had before President Donald Trump been impeached.

The two were Presidents Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Last week, President Trump became the third US President to be impeached in almost 250 years of democracy.

Comparatively, Nigeria initially moved at jet speed to apply the tool.

Within the first three years of the birth of the Fourth Republic, a notice of impeachment against the first president was unfolded in 2002.

It was a well-rehearsed script in which some ‘democracy puritans’ in the House of Representatives collaborated with some outsiders to cut President Olusegun Obasanjo to size.

And they nearly did!

It later emerged that some of the arrowheads of that impeachment move acted to project some particular political interests.

That the 2002 move by the Ghali Na‘abba leadership of the…