Two dies, nine injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Two persons on Friday evening lost their lives while nine others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident that occurred at the New Makun area on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident which involved Toyota Hiace bus marked KSF 272 YN experienced a burst tyre and the driver lost control of the wheel in the process, the bus hits the road median and tumbled many times before it rested.

A witness said the Operatives of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who arrived the scene shortly after the accident occurred, were sighted rescuing victims, clearing the obstructions caused and directing traffics.

The TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi who confirmed the accident at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and statistics of the victims, said the injured were taken to the Idera Hospital, Sagamu, by the TRACE Operatives while the FRSC officials evacuated the dead to the…