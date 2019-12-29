AIB releases report on Med-View’s plane accident

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Sunday released the preliminary report on an accident involving a Boeing 737-500 aircraft operated by Med-View Airline.

The General Manager of Public Affairs, AIB, Mr. Tunde Oketunbi, said in a statement in Lagos that investigation on the crash was still ongoing while the final report on the incident would be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

The aircraft with registration marks 5N-BQM was en route the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on July 23, when the incident occurred at 32,000 feet above sea level.

According to Oketunbi, the preliminary reports were not the final reports as they contain details of the initial facts, discussions, and findings surrounding the incident.

He said: “This includes information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) Data.

“Others are the Flight Data Monitoring (FDM), a preliminary inspection of the accident sites and…